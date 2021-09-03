Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $2.65 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $312.71 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00095345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00348114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013037 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00046651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,623,343,564 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

