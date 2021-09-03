Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Buys 10,000 Shares

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.98 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of A$49,800.00 ($35,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This is a positive change from Healius’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. Healius’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

