Head to Head Review: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -36.35% -33.72% -25.81% Aemetis -31.53% N/A -42.37%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Aemetis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Aemetis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aemetis has a consensus target price of $31.17, suggesting a potential upside of 157.36%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Aemetis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.34 $4.39 million N/A N/A Aemetis $165.56 million 2.32 -$36.66 million ($1.74) -6.96

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis.

Summary

Aemetis beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

