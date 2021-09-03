Head-To-Head Contrast: Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) versus Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 9.24% 13.63% 9.88% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 12.07% 6.66%

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 2.01 $31.53 million $0.78 8.50 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.26 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Viemed Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viemed Healthcare and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.54%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Risk and Volatility

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Global Cord Blood on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

