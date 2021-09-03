Head-To-Head Comparison: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) versus D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Apron and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60

Blue Apron presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 123.97%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus target price of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 120.47%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Apron and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.21 -$46.15 million N/A N/A D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 2.50 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

Blue Apron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -12.76% -93.73% -26.69% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi beats Blue Apron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

