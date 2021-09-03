HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

RDHL opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $467.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 297.81%. Equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

