Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.48 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 293.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

