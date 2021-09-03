Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.48 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 293.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
