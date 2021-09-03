Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $811,000 Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.12.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

