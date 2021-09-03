Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,041,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 398,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

NYSE OMI opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

