Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

