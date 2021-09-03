Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 600 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atkore were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.