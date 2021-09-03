Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Badger Meter by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 266.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 14.8% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.