Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $203.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average of $203.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

