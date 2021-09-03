Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GWRE traded up $9.46 on Friday, reaching $127.90. 20,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,276. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.43.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

