Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,453. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.59.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

