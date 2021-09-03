GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

