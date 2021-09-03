GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 over the last three months.

DOCS stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.41.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

