GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Omaha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after buying an additional 173,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 143,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,772,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

