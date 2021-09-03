GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,946 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $157.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average is $140.51.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,985 shares of company stock worth $9,304,329. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

