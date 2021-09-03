GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $455.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

