GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after buying an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,717,000 after buying an additional 215,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

