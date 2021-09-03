GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 198,040 Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,040 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,352 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,248,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,535,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 638,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ACRX opened at $1.09 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.85.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.