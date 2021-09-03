Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

GPAGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gruma stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

