GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,552. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

