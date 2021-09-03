Gregory M. Glenn Sells 1,386 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,858.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08.

Shares of NVAX opened at $258.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

