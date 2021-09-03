Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,085.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,085 ($40.31) and last traded at GBX 3,043 ($39.76), with a volume of 15548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,042 ($39.74).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,188.75 ($28.60).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,807.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,497.25. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

