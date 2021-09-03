GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of GreenSky worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 11.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 373,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 145,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $7.95 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

