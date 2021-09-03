Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.04. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

