GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. GP Strategies also reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPX. Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GP Strategies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,377. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

