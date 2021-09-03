good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of GDNP stock opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.10 million and a PE ratio of -16.49. good natured Products has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.98.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

