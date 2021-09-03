good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of GDNP stock opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.10 million and a PE ratio of -16.49. good natured Products has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.98.
About good natured Products
