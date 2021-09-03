Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Trimmed by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 18.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned approximately 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $39,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 267,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,896. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78.

