Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Acquires 120,000 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,437,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,325,406.10.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton purchased 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton purchased 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$292.50.

On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$6,922.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton acquired 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,462.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Antonio Canton acquired 84,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,632.50.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Antonio Canton acquired 76,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,387.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Antonio Canton acquired 232,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,687.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Antonio Canton bought 152,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton bought 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton bought 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,479.65.

Shares of GRC stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

