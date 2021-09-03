Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields comprises approximately 2.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Gold Fields worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after buying an additional 2,903,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after buying an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,246,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 200,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,794,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

