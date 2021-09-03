GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

GMS stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,050. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

