GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

