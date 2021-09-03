Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 4.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 369,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,807,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.