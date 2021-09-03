Glen Sabin Sells 60,000 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) insider Glen Sabin sold 60,000 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33), for a total value of £474,600 ($620,067.94).

GEN opened at GBX 789 ($10.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 663.74. Genuit Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($10.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

