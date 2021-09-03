GINcoin (GIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $426,186.67 and approximately $17.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Firo (FIRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016890 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017735 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.