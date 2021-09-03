Gifto Hits Market Cap of $40.64 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $40.64 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00123437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00789350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.