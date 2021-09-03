Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 303 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,324,084. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

