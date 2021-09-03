Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $762,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $5,807,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $4,154,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167,766 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $1,323,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of EFR stock remained flat at $$14.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,665. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.