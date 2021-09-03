Geneva Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 187,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,591. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

