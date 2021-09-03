Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $87,086,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,556,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,061,000 after buying an additional 355,911 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.71. The company had a trading volume of 481,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

