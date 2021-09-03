Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share.

Shares of GCO opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genesco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 145.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Genesco worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.