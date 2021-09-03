Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share.
Shares of GCO opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.24.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Genesco
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.