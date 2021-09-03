Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $510.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $510.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $419.53.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $453.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.99 and its 200 day moving average is $360.89. Generac has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $458.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Generac by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Generac by 8.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

