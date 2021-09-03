GCN Coin (GCN) Hits Market Cap of $78,767.88

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $78,767.88 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00374047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 108.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

