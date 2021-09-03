Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 5.8%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 17,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 740,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10.

In other Gatos Silver news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,429.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,099.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,618,673 shares of company stock worth $37,235,313. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

