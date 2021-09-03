Garmin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,129 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 333 put options.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,156. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.55. Garmin has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

