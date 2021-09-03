Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 4.2%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 11,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,809,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

GCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 478.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Gannett in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

