Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 4.2%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 11,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,809,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.
GCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 478.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Gannett in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.
Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
