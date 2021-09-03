Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 100 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.39. The stock had a trading volume of 337,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.65. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.